Philly Feeds Foley: McGillin’s Olde Ale

McGillin’s Olde Ale House has been a Canter City staple for more than a century and today, no dish on the menu embodies that more than the restaurant’s shepherd’s pie.

“It’s a dying breed,” said owner Chris Mullins. “You can’t find shepherd’s pie at many places anymore and people don’t make it at home any more so people come to McGillin’s for many reasons but one of them is shepherd’s pie. It’s one of our top selling items.”

Mullins family has owned McGillin’s since just before 1960 but the deep tradition is felt just as strongly in the restaurant today.

“We do spirit Ma McGillin. We spirit Pa McGillin and at times I feel my Grandfather here doing the same thing I”m doing, 60 years ago,” added Mullins.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video