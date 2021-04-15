Philly Feeds Foley: Landing Kitchen Restaurant

A new take on an old spot is generating some buzz in Bala Cynwyd. The Landing Kitchen restaurant which opened in March, is part of the revitalization of the former Penn Coyd Ironworks on Righters Ferry Road. The eatery is connected to the new $40 million Residence Inn Hotel that showcases the Schuylkill Riverfront.

“We want to have a farmers market, we have games coming through, small concerts and stuff like that,’ said Nicholas Elmi, one of the owners of the Landing Kitchen. “We’re excited to not only be part of the mainline community but to add value to the area.”

The location includes a massive patio and walkway that connects the existing Penn Coyd Bridge used by cylists and walkers with the landing.

“We get a lot of bikers and hikers and on the weekends our patio is filled with puppies and kids and people just playing and hanging out and having a good time and it’s exactly what we were hoping for getting into this and so far we have hit it,” added Elmi.