Philly Feeds Foley: La Cannelle Cafe

Mother’s Day Brunch will be on center stage at La Cannelle Cafe in

Wallingford, Delaware County with several seafood dishes on display like the Crab-Egg Cocotte with lobster, shallots, gruyere cheese and a sunny side egg.

“Summer during spring, summer we do like crab and eggs,” said owner Loubna Lemgard. “During winter time we do duck, bacon, smoked Gouda, caramelized onion like warm deep flavors.”

Lemgard says she loves to come up with new spins on classic dishes and adds she strives to give her customers unique experiences.

“A different menu, unusual items,” said Lemgard. “They love coming in and trying new items. Adventurous I would say.”