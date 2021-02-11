Philly Feeds Foley: Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Horse Track

A new but familiar restaurant awaits visitors to Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Horse track.

“If there’s anything that’s a major difference, it’s that,” said Scott Love, Director of Hospitality at Harrah’s Philadelphia. “It feels like this is a special place now.”

The restaurant has been rebranded as the Philly Tap and Tavern. The restaurant returns with a similar concept it had years before.

“This outlet was Philly Tap and Tavern once upon a time so this is a concept that are guests are familiar with, they appreciate, that’s comforting the hits the marks they are looking for and expecting,” added Love.

The new look was unveiled in January and now features giant windows that overlook the Casino’s horse track and Delaware River.