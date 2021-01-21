Philly Feeds Foley: Gooey Looie’s in South Philadelphia

National attention is nothing new for Gooey Looie’s located in South Philadelphia. For nearly 40 years, the sandwich shop has been making enormous concoctions for its customers in a less than flashy location in the Pennsport Plaza.

“Everybody makes sandwiches but we make them big,” said John Scafidi. “We give you extra meat, it’s a nice size sandwich for the price your paying.”

Scafidi has been doling out these hefty helpings for 30 years at Gooey Looies and says thanks to word of mouth and attention from segments on outlets like Food Network, customers come through the doors from all over.

“We get people from Georgia, Atlanta, Baltimore everywhere, they come from everywhere,” added Scafidi.