Philly Feeds Foley: El Fuego

El Fuego premium burritos has been churning out the tasty dish for 16 years now in Washington Square West on Walnut Street. Owner Peter Ellis says their average burrito contains about a pound of food.

“Well we start with our 12 inch tortilla that we warm up in the press. Then we add a spoonful and a half of our cilantro rice,” said Ellis.

The El Fuego burrito also includes one of three meats or can be Vegan if you prefer. It’s also stuffed with additional fillers like pinto beans, guacamole, mozzarella cheese and sour cream, all up to the customer.