Philly Feeds Foley: Donkey’s Place

Just a short trip from the Center City Philadelphia sits a time tested staple in Camden, New Jersey.

“My Grandfather started it in 1943,” said Rob Lucas. “He was an Olympic boxer, undefeated. They said he had a punch like the kick of a Donkey so they called it Donkey’s Place.”

Lucas is third generation owner of Donkey’s Place and the grandson of Leon Lucas, a boxer from Camden who competed in the 1928 Olympics. Like so many other restaurants and shops in the area, Donkey’s Place serves cheesesteaks but this sandwich is much different.

“It’s always been on a poppy seed Kaiser,” added Lucas. “It goes roll, cheese, meat, cheese again, we’ve got a ton of onions and cheese again and then we have our own special seasoning we put on it.”