Philly Feeds Foley: Brotherly Grub Cafe

Tanesha Trippett has her sights set on spreading some southern style one order at a time.

“I want to give them an experience and not just a meal,” said Trippett.

She opened her Brotherly Grub location in 2019 in addition to her food truck she frequently parks at the Philadelphia Art Museum steps. The pandemic has certainly made things more difficult but over the last 12 months and she has been forced to adapt.

“I couldn’t take out the food truck anymore” adds Trippett. “I couldn’t do anymore catering so this place became a blessing for me. It was a blessing in disguise.”

Trippett takes great pride in being a black owned business and says she is determined to continue serving up her delightful dishes from her truck or at her restaurant tables.

“You can’t stop. You just have to keep trying. A lot of doors are going to close and you just have to be resilient because that’s what I did,” said Trippett. “I never gave up on anything I wanted to do.”