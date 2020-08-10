Philly Feeds Foley: Bar Hygge

Bar Hygge in Spring Garden, Philadelphia is named after a Danish idea that means to gather together with friends and loved ones over good food and drink.

“Hygge is a concept that requires a cozy almost connected feel so the pandemic is the absolute diametric opposite of that,” said restaurant co-owner Stew Keener.

The Covid-19 Pandemic has certainly presented more than its share of challenges to local restaurants but the folks at Bar Hygge are determined to stay committed to their mission.



“When we built Hygge we weren’t really sure how it would be received but people love the idea of coming in, no televisions and just sitting and connecting with each other so I want to get back to house full of people and connecting,” added Keener.