Philly Feeds Foley: Bar Bombon

Like so many restaurants in Philadelphia, Bar Bombon responded to the Coronavirus pandemic by basically reinventing itself.

“Our whole lives and business model had to adapt in order to overcome these challenges,” said Bar Bombon owner Nicole Marquis.

The result is a more convenient menu showcasing the restaurant’s vegan empanadas including their version of the Philly cheesesteak, a mushroom and a cheese option.

“You can just grab and go when you’re walking by,” added Marquis. “There’s no commitment of having to come into the restaurant. We know there are some people that are not comfortable yet coming into the restaurant so we’ll be right here basically on the sidewalk.”

Marquis says the need to adapt presented itself basically overnight with the pandemic and then was extended with the recent Black Lives Matter protests but she says in the end her business will be stronger for it.

“This has been a trying time for nation and country but I’m so proud of the city of Philadelphia and

they way we’ve come together, not just Covid 19 which still exists but the movement of Black lives Matter which is so important,” said Marquis.