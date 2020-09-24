Philly Feeds Foley: Apple Walnut Cafe

It’s been a long few months for the folks at Apple Walnut Cafe in Broomall as they try and recapture their pre-pandemic momentum.

“We had such a good following and to close we were worried will customers forget about us?” said owner Judy McCormick. “And the tough part was coming back and doing it safely.”

The restaurant is back up and running and many of the favorites like their stuffed apple walnut French toast and Fat Elvis pancakes are awaiting customers on the menu. McCormick says the menu can get a little overwhelming which is why mixing and matching is always encouraged.

“For someone who’s in the mood for crepes, have one crepe not two, have one piece of stuffed French toast not three so you can really share at your table,” added McCormick. “To me its so much more than just the food, it’s about saying wow everybody was so nice to me in there and to me that’s the most important.”