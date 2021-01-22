Philly Feeds Foley: A Cut Above Deli

A Cut Above Deli has been making mouth watering Italian hoagies for 25 years on West Chester Pike in Newtown Square with an emphasis on bringing that city deli feel to the suburbs.

“We were one of the first delis in the suburbs with seeded, seeded Italian bread,” said Owner Michael Carneglia. “A lot of people were not used to that and you know we brought it here and now everybody now has seeded Italian bread.”

The deli’s success over the years has led to catering opportunities and now a soon to open full scale Italian restaurant at St. Anthony’s Lodge in Downingtown.

“The local community has just been amazing,” added Carneglia. “This whole year of 2020 it’s really eye opening to see the support we’ve had from Newtown Square and the local community.”CK