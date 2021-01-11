Philly entrepreneurs featured in new Amazon Prime show ”Wolf PAC of Philadelphia’

Small businesses can use all the help they can get these days, and now a new show coming to Amazon Prime is helping out entrepreneurs from across the Delaware Valley.

The show is called “Wolf PAC of Philadelphia.”

It’s mean to be the same style as reality show “Shark Tank,” but with a different style. Entrepreneurs will pitch their businesses and the “wolves” will decide if they want to collectively invest capital in the idea.

The man behind the show is comedian and Philly-native Craig Shoemaker. Well-known Philly names including Tony Luke Jr., Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro, and two former Eagles players will be featured.