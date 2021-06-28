Philly-based QTBIPOC Organization Growing; Starts New Program to Help Youth Express Themselves

Galaei is a is a Queer and Trans, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (QTBIPOC) social justice organization. It provides and facilitates Queer educational services, community wellness, and is committed to healing historical harm.

It recently moved into a new building in North Philadelphia, hired a new executive director, and started a new program called SPLAT.

SPLAT stands for Student, Power, Leadership, and Activism Together. It teaches youth community and new artistic skills among other things.

One of the first members to go through the program is a man that goes by the name “LuvTimTay”. He is 21 years-old and from New Jersey. He says the past 12 months were some of the most challenging of his life. He ran into several issues with his family and at one point was almost homeless.

“I was at a point where I was struggling to survive,” he said.

He soon met Corem Coreano, who works for Galalei. Coreano dealt with a similar situation.

“I was very poor, I was homeless,” he said.

Galaei helped “LuvTimTay” find a place to live and helped him find a job. Coreano said it helped him as well.

“I knew that I was queer, but I didn’t really see all of the colors that our community has,” said Coreano.

Coreano helped start Galaei’s SPLAT program.

“I just believe that art has so many positive implications for your mental health and wellbeing,” said Coreano. “Art is such a beneficial and impactful way for youth to deal with subconscious things they are going through at home.”

For “LuvTimTay”, Galaei and the SPLAT program helped him during one of the most difficult times of his life.

“It’s very therapeutic. Calms me down. Loosens me up,” he said.

Now, he is telling others that might be struggling to keep pushing.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “You just got to keep moving forward, don’t quit, and just keep going. It can rough. Just be strong. Hard times don’t last forever.”

