Philly-based entrepreneur makes deal on ‘Shark Tank’

A Philadelphia-based entrepreneur is shaking it up with the Sharks after making a big deal with two investors on the latest episode of “Shark Tank.”

Jared Cannon is the founder of “Simply Good Jars,” a salad business headquartered in Center City.

His business not only makes tasty salads, but also gives back to the community and helps the environment. Now, he’s partnered with Sharks Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner to take the business to a new level.

When you buy a salad, it comes in a reusable jar. The company asks that you return the jar to be recycled. For every jar returned, one meal will be donated to someone in need.

The salads come in multiple varieties- SouthWestern Cobb, Smoked Salmon, Simply Greek, Heavenly Pesto and Chicken Quinoa.

Head to SimplyGoodJars.com to see where you can get your next meal.