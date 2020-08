The country’s oldest LGBTQ bookstore, Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room, recently debuted a anthology called “queerbook.”

It is a collection of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from people all over the world that reflects the past, present, and future of our society in a changing world.

Our Khiree Stewart went to Giovanni’s Room to speak with some of the authors. He also checked out Philly AIDS Thrift to talk about National Thrift Store Day.