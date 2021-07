A technician covers a TV camera after the the Miami Marlins versus he Philadelphia Phillies baseball game was called due to rain on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 16 in Philadelphia. With rain in the forecast the entire evening in Philadelphia, Marlins manager Don Mattingly expected an early decision.

The Phillies will open a three-game home series against San Diego on Friday night. Miami begins a three-game series on Friday night in Atlanta.