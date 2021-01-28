Philadelphia’s Controller Office releases harsh report about city’s response to last year’s protests

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Controller’s Office released a report into the city’s response to the civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The report says that many of the issues that happened during the demonstrations were because of a lack of leadership at some city departments and agencies.

It starts off by saying that the city failed to sufficiently plan for the protests.

The report found the city had a blueprint for maintaining peace during large events and protests but says it did not utilize it.

The report went on to say there was failure of leadership at the highest levels of key city departments.

It went on to say that the city did not have enough manpower to address the looting and vandalism in Center City and it appears the city compensated that by using increased and unnecessary force.

On top of that, it found that the police department’s approach to responding to demonstrations against police brutality versus demonstrations in support of police were inconsistent.

“While top city officials stated that there was no way to plan for what happened, that’s just not true. A blueprint for maintaining peace during large events and protests did exist and if it had been followed, many of these failures could have been avoided,” said Rebecca Rhynhart, who is the City Controller of Philadelphia.

You can read the full report by clicking here.