Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby Caribbean flamingo PHL17 Morning News Posted: Aug 12, 2020 / 10:15 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 12, 2020 / 10:15 AM EDT Say hello to "Flacko". It's the new baby Caribbean flamingo at the Philadelphia Zoo. This is the first time in more than 20 years q Caribbean flamingo has hatched at the zoo. Our Khiree Stewart went to the zoo to check it out!