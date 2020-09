Early voting centers are now open in Philadelphia.

City leaders opened several polling locations on Tuesday. It is open seven days a week from now up until the November 3rd election.

You can register to vote, request a mail-in ballot and cast a vote at the same location.

Voting centers are open from 11:30 am – 6:30pm Monday- Friday at City Hall, George Washington High School, Roxborough High School and Overbrook Elementary school.