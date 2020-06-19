Philadelphia Union Account Executive Raises Money For The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Tj Smink was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma and is now raising money to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Philadelphia.

The LSS’s Man and Woman of the Year Campaign is a philanthropic competition to support blood cancer research among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States.

The man and woman who have raised the most funds during the ten-week campaign are awarded the prestigious title of Man or Woman of the Year in their community.

To donate to Tj’s campaign, click here .