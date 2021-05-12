Philadelphia to lift all COVID restrictions in June, except mask mandate

A major announcement came from Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday afternoon, the City of Philadelphia plans to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on June 11, but the one thing that will remain is the mask mandate.

The city’s date to reopen date will come 2 full weeks after the rest of the state reopens. City officials said the later date allows for COVID-19 case numbers to fall and more vaccinations.

Before Philadelphia fully reopens it will ease restrictions on more time on May 21.

Below are the new guidelines for May 21:

Restaurants

  • Can still operate at 50 percent maximum capacity, or 75 percent maximum capacity if they can meet enhanced ventilation standards.
  • Distance between chair backs will be reduced from six feet to three feet.
  • The requirement for alcohol to be served with food will end. 
  • Mask requirements remain in effect for those not seated or eating. 

Offices, retail stores, bowling alleys, museums, and libraries

  • Will be allowed to operate with no density limits, but mask requirements are still in effect.

Catered events 

  • Indoor catered events
    • Will be allowed to operate at 25 percent of occupancy limit.
    • Food must be served at the table only.
    • A maximum of 250 persons, including staff, will be allowed if there will be no music, dancing, or alcohol.
    • A maximum of 150 persons, including staff, will be allowed if there will be music, dancing, or alcohol.
  • Outdoor catered events
    • Can operate at 50% of occupancy limit, no cap on number of persons attending.

Gyms and indoor pools

  • Will be allowed to operate at 75 percent of occupancy limit or 15 persons per 1,000 square feet.
  • Exercise class size will be capped at 25 persons.

Outdoor pools

  • Can operate with no density limits or maximum capacity.

Gatherings and theaters

  • Indoor
    • Will be allowed to operate at 50 percent of occupancy limit.
    • Must enforce a minimum of three feet of distance between persons of different groups.
  • Outdoor
    • If the site has fixed seating, it will be allowed to operate at 50 percent of occupancy limit.
    • If the site has no seating, a maximum of 33 persons per 1,000 square feet are allowed.
    • Must enforce a minimum of three feet of distance between persons of different groups.

Casinos

  • Can operate at 50 percent maximum capacity, or at 75 percent maximum capacity if they can meet enhanced ventilation standards. 
  • Must enforce a minimum of three feet of distance between persons of different groups.
  • Alcohol can be sold at gaming machines.
  • Mask requirements are still in effect.

