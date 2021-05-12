Philadelphia to lift all COVID restrictions in June, except mask mandate

A major announcement came from Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday afternoon, the City of Philadelphia plans to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on June 11, but the one thing that will remain is the mask mandate.

The city’s date to reopen date will come 2 full weeks after the rest of the state reopens. City officials said the later date allows for COVID-19 case numbers to fall and more vaccinations.

Before Philadelphia fully reopens it will ease restrictions on more time on May 21.

Below are the new guidelines for May 21:

Restaurants

Can still operate at 50 percent maximum capacity, or 75 percent maximum capacity if they can meet enhanced ventilation standards.

Distance between chair backs will be reduced from six feet to three feet.

The requirement for alcohol to be served with food will end.

Mask requirements remain in effect for those not seated or eating.

Offices, retail stores, bowling alleys, museums, and libraries

Will be allowed to operate with no density limits, but mask requirements are still in effect.

Catered events

Indoor catered events Will be allowed to operate at 25 percent of occupancy limit. Food must be served at the table only. A maximum of 250 persons, including staff, will be allowed if there will be no music, dancing, or alcohol. A maximum of 150 persons, including staff, will be allowed if there will be music, dancing, or alcohol.

Outdoor catered events Can operate at 50% of occupancy limit, no cap on number of persons attending.



Gyms and indoor pools

Will be allowed to operate at 75 percent of occupancy limit or 15 persons per 1,000 square feet.

Exercise class size will be capped at 25 persons.

Outdoor pools

Can operate with no density limits or maximum capacity.

Gatherings and theaters

Indoor Will be allowed to operate at 50 percent of occupancy limit. Must enforce a minimum of three feet of distance between persons of different groups.

Outdoor If the site has fixed seating, it will be allowed to operate at 50 percent of occupancy limit. If the site has no seating, a maximum of 33 persons per 1,000 square feet are allowed. Must enforce a minimum of three feet of distance between persons of different groups.



Casinos

Can operate at 50 percent maximum capacity, or at 75 percent maximum capacity if they can meet enhanced ventilation standards.

Must enforce a minimum of three feet of distance between persons of different groups.

Alcohol can be sold at gaming machines.

Mask requirements are still in effect.