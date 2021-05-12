Philadelphia to lift all COVID restrictions in June, except mask mandate

A major announcement came from Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday afternoon, the City of Philadelphia plans to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on June 11, but the one thing that will remain is the mask mandate.
The city’s date to reopen date will come 2 full weeks after the rest of the state reopens. City officials said the later date allows for COVID-19 case numbers to fall and more vaccinations.
Before Philadelphia fully reopens it will ease restrictions on more time on May 21.
Below are the new guidelines for May 21:
Restaurants
- Can still operate at 50 percent maximum capacity, or 75 percent maximum capacity if they can meet enhanced ventilation standards.
- Distance between chair backs will be reduced from six feet to three feet.
- The requirement for alcohol to be served with food will end.
- Mask requirements remain in effect for those not seated or eating.
Offices, retail stores, bowling alleys, museums, and libraries
- Will be allowed to operate with no density limits, but mask requirements are still in effect.
Catered events
- Indoor catered events
- Will be allowed to operate at 25 percent of occupancy limit.
- Food must be served at the table only.
- A maximum of 250 persons, including staff, will be allowed if there will be no music, dancing, or alcohol.
- A maximum of 150 persons, including staff, will be allowed if there will be music, dancing, or alcohol.
- Outdoor catered events
- Can operate at 50% of occupancy limit, no cap on number of persons attending.
Gyms and indoor pools
- Will be allowed to operate at 75 percent of occupancy limit or 15 persons per 1,000 square feet.
- Exercise class size will be capped at 25 persons.
Outdoor pools
- Can operate with no density limits or maximum capacity.
Gatherings and theaters
- Indoor
- Will be allowed to operate at 50 percent of occupancy limit.
- Must enforce a minimum of three feet of distance between persons of different groups.
- Outdoor
- If the site has fixed seating, it will be allowed to operate at 50 percent of occupancy limit.
- If the site has no seating, a maximum of 33 persons per 1,000 square feet are allowed.
- Must enforce a minimum of three feet of distance between persons of different groups.
Casinos
- Can operate at 50 percent maximum capacity, or at 75 percent maximum capacity if they can meet enhanced ventilation standards.
- Must enforce a minimum of three feet of distance between persons of different groups.
- Alcohol can be sold at gaming machines.
- Mask requirements are still in effect.