Philadelphia to giveaway big bucks in vaccine sweepstakes

Philadelphia is offering cash prizes to those who are vaccinated in the Philly Vax Sweepstakes. The summer sweepstakes will offer up to $50,000 in cash.

In each of the three drawings on June 21, July 6, and July 19, six individuals will win $1,000; four will win $5,000; and two will win $50,000.

The sweepstakes will include special incentives to encourage vaccination in Philadelphia’s least vaccinated communities:

In each of the three sweepstakes drawings, one zip code from the 20 zip codes in Philadelphia with the lowest vaccination rates as of May 27 will be selected at random for extra prizes.

Half of the winners of each prize category will be drawn from this “selected” zip code, and the other half will be drawn from all other Philadelphia zip codes.

The selected zip code in each drawing will be publicly announced on the City of Philadelphia’s website, and on the City’s social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) roughly two weeks before the drawing, creating an added incentive for residents in that zip code to get their vaccine if they haven’t already.

No zip code can be a “selected” zip code more than once during the program, meaning there will be three “selected” Philadelphia zip codes in total.

For the first sweepstakes drawing on June 21, the selected zip code is: 19126, which includes parts of East and West Oak Lane in North Philadelphia.

Registration can be completed 24 hours a day in English or Spanish Online at www.PhillyVaxSweeps.com and by phone at 1-877-642-5666 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET.