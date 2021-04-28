Philadelphia to allow indoor weddings and increase restaurant capacity

Philadelphia officials say indoor catered events including weddings can resume next week. Starting May 7 Philadelphia will loosen some of it’s current COVID-19 restrictions.



After being banned for more than a year indoor catered events will have a limit of 25% capacity and a maximum of 75 people, including the venue staff.If coronavirus rates continue to decline Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says indoor catered event capacity will increase to 150 people on May 21.



On May 7 restaurants will be allowed 50% capacity and restaurants that meet the city’s enhanced ventilation standards can increase to 75%.Table size will also increase to 6 people and for outdoor seating table size will expand to 10 people per table.



Health officials are encouraging city residents to get vaccinated. Dr. Farley says the more people that get vaccinated the more they can continue to ease restrictions. The FEMA vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center has hundreds of appointments a day that are not getting fulfilled. The site is accepting walk-ups. You are asked to arrive before 4 p.m.