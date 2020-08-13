Philadelphia takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Montreal

Philadelphia Flyers’ Joel Farabee (49) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates Claude Giroux (28) and Sean Couturier (14) during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first-round playoff game in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Philadelphia leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers face the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Flyers won the previous matchup 2-1.

The Flyers are 30-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has scored 227 goals and ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Travis Konecny leads the team with 24.

The Canadiens are 19-21-7 in conference matchups. Montreal leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with a plus-21 in 69 games this season. Scott Laughton has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Phillip Danault leads the Canadiens with a plus-18 in 71 games this season. Jeff Petry has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flyers: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.0 goal per game with a .962 save percentage.

Canadiens: Averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.