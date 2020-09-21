Philadelphia school district opens more access centers for students

The School District of Philadelphia opened 46 more access centers on Monday. This is the second roll out of access centers by the school district.

The access centers are a resource for parents who work outside their home and may have trouble affording childcare during the work week.

The staff at these centers will supervise students while they learn digitally. Meals will also be provided to students.

The centers are free of charge and are open to Philadelphia students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The centers are available by registration only.