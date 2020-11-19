Philadelphia ranked low on a list of ‘Best Cities for Healthy Lungs.’ Here’s what you need to know now

Men’s Health magazine just published a list of the best cities for healthy lungs- and Philadelphia ranked 93 out of 100.

The list took into consideration air pollution, percentage of residents who smoked, prevalence of lung disease, and more.

Earlier this year, Philadelphia ranked as the 23rd most polluted city in the country in a report by the American Lung Association.

So how can we keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic? Dr. Andrew Martin from Deborah Heart and Lung center shared some easy tips we can all do to stay healthy and clean up our city.