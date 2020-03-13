Philadelphia Police SWAT Officer Shot and Killed While Serving Warrant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Friday, a Philadelphia police SWAT corporal was shot and killed while serving a homicide warrant at a home in Frankford section of the city.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw identified him Corporal James O'Connor. He was 46 years old and was with the police force for 23 years. He was married with two grown children.



O'Connor's son is also a Philadelphia police officer and daughter is an active duty Air Force member.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:51 a.m. They say officers were serving a homicide warrant in the 1600 block of Bridge Street.

When police entered the home and were met with gunfire from a closed door on the second floor.

O’Connor was struck in the left shoulder blade. Medics took him to Temple University hospital where they pronounced him dead at 6:09 a.m.

Another SWAT officer struck two other males with gunfire. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the subject of the warrant was taken into custody.