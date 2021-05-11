Philadelphia police release new photos of 16-year-old sexual assault suspect

Philadelphia police have released new photos of a teen who is wanted in connection to a sexual assault.

It happened on April 21 inside a home on the 400 block of South 45th Street in West Philadelphia. Police say a woman awoke around 2:30 a.m. to the 16-year-old inside her home, armed with a knife.

Investigators say the teen sexually assaulted the woman multiple times over the course of three hours. The suspect then left through a basement window.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.