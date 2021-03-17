Philadelphia Police Athletic League’s ‘PAL Day’ Goes Virtual

PHILADELPHIA – Some Philadelphia kids had the opportunity to see how their city government operates. The Police Athletic League held its annual PAL Day. The event was held virtually this year due the coronavirus pandemic. Local youth were able to shadow city employees through video conferencing.

One student, Tymere Harris, even had the opportunity to be the PAL ‘Mayor for the Day.” Harris has been involved with PAL for ten years. The Prep Charter High School student. Officer Joe Ellerby has been his mentor in recent years. “Officer Joe is one of the main people who helped me look at officers differently. He’s a good man and showed me how to be a better man as well”, Harris told PHL17 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Toyota Tri-State Dealers Association presented a $10,000 check to PAL to help the organization help its mission to have city police officers serve as mentors for the city’s youth. Toyota has been a sponsor of the event for the past five years.