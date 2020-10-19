Philadelphia opens 5 new voting satellite centers

Five new satellite election offices opened in Philadelphia on Monday.

The five newest additions will serve simply as drop-off locations, where voters may submit their own voted ballots. Any voters can utilize any of the satellite election offices throughout the city.

Each of these newly opened or soon to be open offices will have the same operating hours as the other offices (Monday-Thursday, 11:30AM to 6:3PM; Friday-Sunday, 9:30AM to 4:30PM).

The deadline to register to vote is October 19th.

The deadline to request a Mail-In or Absentee ballot is October 27th.