Philadelphia Nonprofits Affected by COVID-19

The President and CEO of the Urban Affairs Coalition joined us to discuss the impact the Coronavirus has had on nonprofits.

As the world responds to this global public health emergency, the Urban Affairs Coalition (UAC) is working hard to support our employees, program partners, board members, and communities through this crisis.

As a home for nonprofits, UAC connects more than 80 nonprofit organizations throughout the Philadelphia region to serve more than 150,000 children, youth, and adults.

UAC advocates for affordable housing, life skills training, small business support, and health resources for low-income and homeless families and individuals – helping the most critical and underserved populations in the region.

UAC is working with the City’s Office of Homeless Services to make sure that these 24/7 programs have the supplies they need and can continue providing a safe haven in a safe manner. We’re advocating on behalf of the whole system that shelters do not become quarantine zones for the homeless – as the system does not have the expertise, supplies, or resources to accommodate this emergency service.

UAC is working with the Strength Foundation, who works through the Philadelphia school district to provide mindfulness teaching and intervention to students. They’re in the process of moving this practice to virtual classes so that students at home can access these resources.

For more information on the Urban Affairs Coalition, visit their website.