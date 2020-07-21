Philadelphia gyms are back open with new social distancing measures

Gyms in Philadelphia are back open with new safety measures after they were forced to close due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Our Khiree Stewart visited three locations in Northern Liberties to get in a socially-distanced workout!
by: PHL17 Morning News Desk, Khiree StewartPosted: / Updated:
Gyms in Philadelphia are back open with new safety measures after they were forced to close due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Our Khiree Stewart visited three locations in Northern Liberties to get in a socially-distanced workout!