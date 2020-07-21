Philadelphia gyms are back open with new social distancing measures

PHL17 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Gyms in Philadelphia are back open with new safety measures after they were forced to close due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Our Khiree Stewart visited three locations in Northern Liberties to get in a socially-distanced workout!

Share this story

Latest from PHL17 News

More PHL17 Morning News

Good News

Jacob H+

More Good News