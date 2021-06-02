Philadelphia Easing Most COVID-19 Restrictions Today

Philadelphia is lifting most COVID-19 restrictions on June 2nd. That includes density limits, maximum capacity limits, and social distancing rules.

Indoor masking wearing and the 11 p.m. last call for bars and restaurants will remain in effect for now, but the city said that it may drop those restrictions next week.

This all comes a week earlier than the city originally planned. The city says this is all due to the declining number of COVID-19 cases.

The health department says that the number of cases is at its lowest since September of 2020. The city is also crediting the rising vaccination rate for its loosening of these restrictions.