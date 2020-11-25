Philadelphia Eagles gear up for 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Nov 25, 2020 / 10:21 AM EST / Updated: Nov 25, 2020 / 10:21 AM EST The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for the 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge! The event is scheduled for May 22, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. Ryan Hammond, Executive Director Of The Eagles Autism Foundation joined us to talk about the event. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction