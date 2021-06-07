Philadelphia Dunkin’ store manager killed in robbery, police release video

Philadelphia Police are searching for a robber who shot and killed the manager of a North Philadelphia Dunkin’ store. Police have released surveillance video of the suspect and are looking for the public’s help.

Investigators say the manager was getting ready to open the store on the 500 block of W. Lehigh Avenue at 5:23 a.m. Saturday morning when the suspect pushed her inside at gunpoint. The video shows the manager and suspect talking in the kitchen and eventually going to the office where she is forced to hand him cash.

It was after that, that police say the suspect shot her in the head and ran off. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police detective Grace at 215-686-3334. Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.