Philadelphia-area Students Win Award at the Future City Competition

The theme was “Clean Water: Tap Into Tomorrow” and challenges students to identify an urban water system threat and develop a futuristic solution to ensure a reliable supply of clean drinking water.

Since last fall, more than 45,000 middle school students from 1,500 schools in more than 40 regions across the US, China, and Canada have imagined, designed and built cities for the 2019-2020 Future City® Competition.

Indiana won overall but this local group got a special award from an engineering society – “The Most Sustainable Food Production System” – given out by the Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.