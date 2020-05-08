Philabundance Seeking Monetary Donations

PHL17 Morning News

Philabundance is one of the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organizations with a mission of driving hunger from our communities today and ending hunger for good.

Prior to Covid-19, Philabundance served 90,000 people each week who were at risk of hunger, 30% of whom were children and 16% were seniors.

Due to COVID-19, Philabundance partner agencies have reported an increase in clients by 30-50%. With school closures and job uncertainty, the number of people struggling with food insecurity will continue to grow.

