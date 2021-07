Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is in need of lifeguards, so it has raised the starting pay to $15.25 an hour, and is willing to pay fees for applicants to get lifeguard certified.

46 public pools are currently open, marking about 70 percent of those in the city.

The department says that it takes about 4 to 6 weeks to train, certify and hire a lifeguard.

Training will continue throughout the summer to help prepare for next year.

