Pet safety in the Summer months

The temperatures are rising again this week, and we need to look out for our furry friends in the hot summer heat.

  • Give your dog a shady spot to hang out on hot days or keep him inside where there’s air-conditioning. Doghouses are not good shelter in the summer because they can trap heat.
  • Fill a child-size wading pool with fresh water for your dog to cool off in.
  • Never leave your dog in a closed vehicle on a hot day. The temperature inside a car can reach 100 degrees in just 20 minutes.
  • Provide plenty of cool, fresh drinking water.
  • Avoid exercising your dog strenuously on extremely hot days. Take walks in the early mornings or evenings, when the sun’s heat is less intense.
  • Avoid exposing your dog to hot asphalt or sand for any prolonged period; it can burn his paws.

