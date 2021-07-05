Pet safety in the Summer months

The temperatures are rising again this week, and we need to look out for our furry friends in the hot summer heat.

Give your dog a shady spot to hang out on hot days or keep him inside where there’s air-conditioning. Doghouses are not good shelter in the summer because they can trap heat.

Fill a child-size wading pool with fresh water for your dog to cool off in.

Never leave your dog in a closed vehicle on a hot day. The temperature inside a car can reach 100 degrees in just 20 minutes.

Provide plenty of cool, fresh drinking water.

Avoid exercising your dog strenuously on extremely hot days. Take walks in the early mornings or evenings, when the sun’s heat is less intense.

Avoid exposing your dog to hot asphalt or sand for any prolonged period; it can burn his paws.