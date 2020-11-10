Pennsylvania Launches PA VETConnect Program

In observation of Veterans Day The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has launched PA VETConnect program. This free statewide outreach program will not only help improve the lives of veterans, but their families as well. The objective of the program is to provide resources for veterans after finding out what their needs are. The program will also connect veterans with the necessary resources to fulfill those needs.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, (DMVA) has staff living and working in communities across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania who are assisting Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans.

Some of the resources provided to veterans, servicemembers, and their families will include information regarding benefits, employment, financial assistance, mental wellness and substance use, post traumatic stress and many more.

If you are interested in additional information feel free to contact your County Veterans Affairs Office or click here .