Pennsylvania Gets Failing Grades on Effort to Reduce Tobacco Use

Even amid the pandemic, tobacco use remains a serious public health threat. In addition to tobacco-related death and disease, smoking also increases the risk of the most severe impacts of COVID-19, making ending tobacco use more important than ever.

This year’s “State of Tobacco Control” report from the American Lung Association grades federal and state efforts to reduce tobacco use and calls for meaningful policies that will prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives. The report finds that Pennsylvania earned failing grades on its efforts to reduce and prevent tobacco use, including e-cigarettes.

Doctor Andrew Martin, Chair of Pulmonary Medicine at the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, stops in to share ways that we can end tobacco use.