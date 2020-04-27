Pennsylvania Ballet goes virtual amid Coronavirus pandemic

Closures and social distancing measures are taking a toll on all businesses and organizations – especially our local arts programs. But the Pennsylvania Ballet is transitioning to make instruction available for its dancers, and to let the public engage amid the pandemic.

The School of Pennsylvania Ballet is staying connected with its audience by offering free online courses on Instagram. The class is instructed by the school’s Artistic Director and dancers.

Ballet events are even switching online, and they’re already seeing success. “We were able to see our friends, fans and dancers at home, dancing around with a DJ playing music,” said Jonathan Stiles, Associate Director of Marketing for the Pennsylvania Ballet.

