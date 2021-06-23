Peddler’s Village Launching New Outdoor Summer Event

PHL17 Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

Peddlers Village is launching “Showtime Under the Stars”. It’s an outdoor event featuring mystery, comedy, music, food, drink and fun! 

“Showtime Under the Stars” will bring together live entertainment, themed beverages, and open-air vibes for a must-experience summer event in Bucks County.  The new, large-capacity event tent is now set-up at Street Road Green just in time for the kick-off weekend on Friday, June 25th and Saturday, June 26th.

Our Khiree Stewart went there for a preview. 

Click here for more information!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Web

More Web Exclusives