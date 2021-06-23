Peddler’s Village Launching New Outdoor Summer Event

Peddlers Village is launching “Showtime Under the Stars”. It’s an outdoor event featuring mystery, comedy, music, food, drink and fun!

“Showtime Under the Stars” will bring together live entertainment, themed beverages, and open-air vibes for a must-experience summer event in Bucks County. The new, large-capacity event tent is now set-up at Street Road Green just in time for the kick-off weekend on Friday, June 25th and Saturday, June 26th.

Our Khiree Stewart went there for a preview.

