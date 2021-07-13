“Pasta Chips” take TikTok by storm…so we made them PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Jul 13, 2021 / 09:50 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 13, 2021 / 09:50 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP Have you seen the latest TikTok craze “Pasta Chips”? The Vesper Brothers showed us how to make this tasty trend which is actually very easy. All you’ll need is your favorite pasta, some olive oil, cheese or salt and an air fryer or oven. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction