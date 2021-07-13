“Pasta Chips” take TikTok by storm…so we made them

Have you seen the latest TikTok craze “Pasta Chips”?

The Vesper Brothers showed us how to make this tasty trend which is actually very easy. All you’ll need is your favorite pasta, some olive oil, cheese or salt and an air fryer or oven.

