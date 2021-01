On Friday, January 22nd at 4:00pm, Parks Pop-Up will open at the Fairmount Horticulture Center Arboretum

Parks Pop-up will offer families a unique destination in the colder weather where they can get out of the house and partake in safe and socially distanced activities. It is created by the same team behind Parks on Tap.

A portion of all Parks Pop-Up sales will benefit Philadelphia parks.