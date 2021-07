Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street opened up to PHL17 Morning News about losing a family member to gun violence.

Streets relative, 21-year-old Salahaldin Mahmoud, was one of two men that died after gunmen fired more than 90 shots into a crowd gathered to celebrate the 4th of July holiday. The gunfire broke out right near the intersection of 60th and Walnut Streets.

Philadelphia Police released surveillance video they hope will lead to the shooters.