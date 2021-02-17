Oskar Lindblom Showing Support For Cancer Patient

It’s been just over six months since Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Oskar Lindblom rang the the bell at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania marking his final treatment for Ewing sarcoma. News of Lindblom’s recovery and subsequent return to the ice caught the attention of ten year old Luna Perrone and her family.

Luna, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma after a five inch tumor was located in her right pelvic bone in January after several consultations with several doctors.

“We’re extremely proud,” said Luna’s father Chirs Perrone. “She’s going through something that no ten year old should have to deal with and she’s taking it in stride.”

Oskar Lindblom sent Luna a signed Flyers towel with the message I fight for Luna Perrone along with a picture.

“I’m proud of how much he’s accomplished and it’s inspiring because that’s how I want to do it,” added Luna.

The soccer and softball standout says her goal is to recover from her lymphoma just like Lindblom and be back on the fields within a year. She has already begun her chemo treatments.