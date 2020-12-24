One family in New Jersey is bringing National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to life. Steve and Gina Harbaugh’s home on Legends Court in Mickleton NJ is giving the community the hap, hap, happiest Christmas. The popular holiday light display is a replica of the home in the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

They recreated scenes from the movie, covered the whole home in lights, added two of the main characters, a 1976 Winnebago, Ford Taurus with the tree on top and a real Chicago police car! It’s all for a good cause — they are collecting toys for toys for tots and raising money to help families in need.

Check them out at 503 Legends Court, Mickleton NJDonate: www.harbaughfamily.com