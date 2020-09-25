One dead; another injured in traffic crash on Benjamin Franklin Parkway PHL17 Morning News Posted: Sep 25, 2020 / 09:32 AM EDT / Updated: Sep 25, 2020 / 09:32 AM EDT Officials say that one person is dead and another was injured in a traffic crash along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Police say it happened around 4:20 on Friday morning. Our Khiree Stewart was on the scene. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction